Premier Truck Group buys shoes for kids

A local business and its employees played Santa on Tuesday night for some children with the Boys & Girls Club of Odessa.

Premier Truck Group employees raised more than $11,000 that was used to buy each of the children two pairs of shoes and socks at Academy.

This tradition of buying shoes started two years ago. Employees say they look forward to seeing the reactions from the kids.

"I think the biggest thing for us was two years ago we had a dad who lost his job. He had five kids that attended the Boys and Girls Club. He didn't know what he was going to do to provide for his kids at the holidays. He literally stood on the sidewalk in tears, hugging our necks thanking us," said Joey Lee of Premier.

Premier worked with Academy in Odessa to make the gifts possible.