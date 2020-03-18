Preliminary 5.7 earthquake hits near Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Salt Lake City area early Wednesday, knocking out power to some homes and bringing the city’s light rail system to a halt.

The epicenter was just southwest of Salt Lake City and an estimated 2.76 million likely felt the quake, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Most residents felt their homes shake for 10 to 15 seconds.

Utah Emergency Management first reported it around 7 a.m. local time.

It stated on Twitter that it was likely people would feel aftershocks later in the day.

It was the most powerful earthquake in the region since 1992.

