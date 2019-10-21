Pregnant woman killed in Lamesa shooting

A woman who was seven months pregnant was shot and killed in Lamesa on Saturday evening, according to the Lamesa Police Chief Dale Alwan.

Officials say it happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of S. Detroit.

The woman has been identified as 28-year-old Champagne Woods. Officials say they do not believe the child survived the shooting.

Her body was taken to the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Lamesa Police Department at 806-872-2121.