The Oncor Stormcenter outage map is reporting several outages in parts of West Texas as winds continue to gust.

As of 7:55AM Friday:

Odessa: 19 customers are without power

Midland: 7 customers are without power

Big Spring: 152 customers are without power

Monahans: 6 customers are without power

Kermit: 7 customers are without power

Restoration times are currently unknown. Winds are expected to be gusty throughout most of Friday.