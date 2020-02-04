Power outages leave many people in the dark as winter storm rolls in

There are over 400 customers without power in several parts of the Permian Basin Tuesday night as the powerful winter storm brings heavy snow.

According to the Oncor Stormcenter Outage map, there are 342 customers without power in Odessa. Restoration is expected to be around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

In Midland, there are 60 customers without power, no restoration time was given.

Big Spring is seeing 70 customers without power, there is no time of restoration.

Lastly, in Knott there are 62 customers without power and there's also no time of restoration for that area.