Popular Cork & Pig Tavern opening second local location in Midland

One of the hottest restaurants in Odessa is opening another location in Midland, according to the Ally Village Facebook page.

The Cork & Pig Tavern is slated to open in the Spring of next year.

Ally Village posted the following on their page, "Cork & Pig Midland will be opening in the up and coming Ally Village development on the north side of town along N Big Spring St. The new location will feature many of the same dishes that Midland/Odessa residents have come to love with a few selections that will be unique to the Midland Location.

The new restaurant will also feature a full bar with signature cocktails, craft beers on tap, and an extensive wine list from around the world.

Additionally, they will be featuring happy hour on weekdays and brunch

on the weekends."