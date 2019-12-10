Popeyes chicken sandwich replaces banana as art

Updated: Tue 5:38 PM, Dec 10, 2019

(CNN) - Popeyes thinks its chicken sandwich is worth a little more than the infamous banana art exhibit.

Popeyes puts its chicken sandwich on exhibit at an art gallery in Miami.

The fast food chain posted a photo of its so-called “masterpiece” on Twitter.

Popeyes says art lovers can check out “The Sandwich” exhibit at the San Paul Gallery in Miami. They are asking $120,000 plus $3.99, which is the price of the sandwich, for the artwork.

Popeyes’ entry into the world of art comes after an exhibit featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall went viral on social media.

The banana was part of an exhibit at Art Basel Miami Beach and sold for $120,000 before a performance artist surprised everyone by eating it.

