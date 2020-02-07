Midland Police search for suspects involved in deadly hit-and-run

UPDATE

Erin Bailey with the City of Midland tells CBS7 that a suspect driving a stolen vehicle ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle.

Three of the suspects inside the stolen vehicle took off from the scene on foot.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. But the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

-----------------------------

Midland Police are on the hunt for three suspects that are involved in a deadly crash near Eisenhower and Thomason.

Police have not released any more details as to what exactly led up to this crash, nor with any suspect descriptions.

But, we know that Henderson Elementary is near the scene.

At least one person was killed in the initial crash.

Viewers tell us that there is a large police presence in the area.

We will update this story with more information as it's released.