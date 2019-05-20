Police say woman driving Mustang was speeding and ran stop sign causing four vehicle accident on Faudree

An Odessa woman is in critical condition following a major crash that occurred this past weekend in Northeast Odessa.

On May 17, 2019 at approximately 2325 hours, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to 56th and Faudree in reference to a 4-vehicle crash.

Investigation revealed that a brown GMC Sierra, being operated by Jesus Octavio, 27 years of age, was traveling southbound on Faudree. A red Ford F-150, being operated by Alfredo Payan, 32 years of age, was traveling northbound on Faudree.

A white Chevrolet Tahoe, being operated by Yisel Acuna, 28 years of age, was also traveling northbound on Faudree. A white Ford Mustang, being operated by Kimberly Rodriguez, 27 years of age, was traveling eastbound on 56th Street at a high rate of speed.

Investigation revealed that Rodriguez ran the stop sign and struck the Sierra, F-150 and Tahoe. Rodriguez was transported to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Octavio and Payan were transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries.

