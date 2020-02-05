Police respond to crashes, stalled vehicles during winter weather

Police, deputies and DPS troopers across West Texas are busy on Wednesday morning responding to crashes and stalled vehicles.

According to the Midland Police Department, their officers have responded to 10 accidents and 16 stalled vehicles.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers have responded to 33 weather-related calls since Tuesday night. A majority of the calls have consisted of crashes and assist motortist calls.

Snow is expected to continue to fall until 12 p.m.

TxDOT says that they do not expect roads to improve until Thursday.

Drivers are urged to stay off the roadway. Anyone who has to drive should leave early and take their time.