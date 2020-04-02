Man found dead in a pickup truck according to Sheriff's department

The sheriff’s department responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of Quartz and Lemon in Pleasant Farms.

“About 11:30 this morning we were dispatched to 6001 in response to a suspicious vehicle,” Sheriff Mike Griffis said. “Upon our deputies arrival we did locate one deceased individual. A male inside a pickup on the property. We do not have a cause of death or anything at this time”

The sheriff’s office says it’s an odd situation as they are still investigating their evidence to identify the cause of death.

“The investigation will continue, we do suspect foul play at this time,” Sheriff Griffis said. “We have not removed the victim from the vehicle yet. He was observed slumping over in the vehicle, upon checking up on that individual he was deceased.”

As we were talking to Sheriff Mike Griffis the sheriff’s department detained a possible male suspect as the sheriff’s office continues their investigation in Pleasant Farms.