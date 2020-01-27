Police now looking for driver of 18-wheeler involved in double fatal wreck Saturday night

Odessa Police are now looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler they say was involved in a fatal wreck Saturday night that killed two.

Investigators say 41-year-old Brandon Ortega and 42-year-old Lynn Ortega.were killed when their Toyota Tacoma crossed into oncoming traffic on West Loop 338. They hit a Dodge Ram 2500.

Officers now say a tractor trailer was also involved and are asking witnesses to call OPD's Hit & Run Investigator M. Stewart at 432-335-5759.

Investigators say they two were not wearing their seat belts.