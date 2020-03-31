Police now investigating body found in Odessa as a homicide

Odessa police are now investigating the death of a man last week as a homicide.

On the night of Monday, March 23, police responded to the 1000 block of North Dixie for a medical call.

When they arrived they found that a man, identified as 56-year-old Samuel Dean Jones, had died.

Jones's body was sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy. According to OPD, the results of the autopsy revealed that it had been a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference Case #20-06110.