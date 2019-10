Odessa police are asking for the public's help with a child abuse investigation.

According to the Odessa police Department, their officers are investigating a video showing a man abusing a child. Police believe that it may have happened in Odessa.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man shown above is asked to call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference Case #19-33382.