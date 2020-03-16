Police investigating drive-by shooting at Andrews home, no one hurt

Police in Andrews are investigating after a home was shot several times early Monday morning.

According to the Andrews Police Department, their officers were called to the 800 block of SW Avenue J at 4:30 a.m. for a report of shots being fired at a home.

When police arrived, they found that a home had been shot several times. No one was at home at the time of the shooting.

Police are asking homeowners and business owners located South of SW AVE E from South Main to SW Mustang to review any video footage around 4:30 a.m. hours for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call 432-523-5675.