The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating a deadly motorcycle crash at E 8th Street and Highway 80.

Police say that it is a fatal crash, but no other information was released.

At least one person is dead, no word on injuries.

Police have both eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 80 (Between Dale & 8th Street) shut down. You're urged to avoid this area and find an alternative route.

This article will be updated as more information is released.