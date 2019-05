Odessa, Tx. (KOSA) – Odessa police are investigating a fake bomb threat called into the west side Wal-Mart.

Police tell CBS7, an unidentified person called in the threat. Officers were called to the Wal-Mart along West Loop 338 just before 4:00 PM.

The store was evacuated out of precaution.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police determined there was never a threat at the Wal-Mart.