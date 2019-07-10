Police investigating double homicide in Hobbs

Hobbs police are investigating the murders of a man and woman who were found dead on Monday.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, their officers were called to the 1600 block of North Coleman Street at 7:20 p.m. for a welfare check.

When police arrived at the address they found that a man and woman had died. The victims were identified as 37-year-old Rojelio Velasquez and 40-year-old Chrystal Moore of Hobbs.

Police say that they are investigating the deaths of Velasquez and Moore as homicides.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.