Police are investigating after a body was found on Thursday.

According to the Midland Police Department, their officers and the Midland Fire Department were called to the 3700 block of West Louisiana just after 7 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man.

When police arrived, they found the man, identified as Peng Cen Lian. Lian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lian's body has been sent for an autopsy.

A cause of death has not been determined at this time.