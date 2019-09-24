Police investigating after man shows up at truck stop with gunshot wound

Law enforcement officers are investigating after a man showed up at a Pilot Truck Stop with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, it happened at the Pilot Truck Stop located at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Moss.

Sheriff Griffis said a hispanic man walked into the truck stop with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Sheriff Griffis said they do not know where the man was shot.

