Odessa Police are investigating a car pedestrian crash earlier tonight at the Arbor Oaks Apartments on E. Monahans off Interstate 20.

According to the City of Odessa, police were called out to the apartments located on East Monahans between Dixie and Grandview on the South-side after 6 pm.

The Mobile Crime Lab was also called to the scene.

Police are not releasing any information at this time.