Police identify victim in deadly Big Spring shooting

The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Tuesday night.

According to Big Spring police, their officers were near the intersection of 15th and Settles around 8:30 p.m. when they heard screaming and crying.

Officers then spoke with a person who said that a man had been stabbed at a home in the 1400 block of Settles.

When officers arrived they found 21-year-old Eric Pool with gunshot wounds. Pool passed away at the scene.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (432) 263-8477 or leave a tip online.