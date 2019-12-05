UPDATE: Odessa police investigating major crash on I-20

UPDATE: Police say that one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following this morning's crash.

Authorities are diverting traffic off Interstate 20 off Exit 121 in the eastbound lanes of traffic to East Loop 338.

The TxDot traffic cameras show several first responders on the scene, but we have not confirmed what is causing the diversion.

We have reached out to DPS for information, but are waiting to hear back.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 appear to not be impacted by this incident.

This story will be updated as more information is released.