Police chief to shooter who killed infant in La.: 'You cannot hide'

A police chief in Louisiana called out anyone who knows anything about the fatal shooting of a 1-month-old girl.

A makeshift memorial marks the area where a bullet from a drive-by shooting struck a house then hit Queen Dean in the head as the 1-month-old girl slept inside, killing her. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA/Gray News)

“If you have information and you are withholding it from police, you are as guilty as the person who fired numerous rounds from a high-powered rifle into a house of innocent children," Police Chief Ben Raymond said during a news conference Monday afternoon at Sunset Acres Elementary School.

His comments came in the wake of Queen Dean’s death during a drive-by shooting early Saturday.

“An infant, literally in the dawn of her life, was tragically killed in a senseless act of violence. That’s enough," the police chief said.

Authorities say the child was fatally shot in her head just before 4:30 a.m. in a home in the city’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.

Raymond, Mayor Adrian Perkins and other city leaders and community members called Monday for more community involvement to help stop the violence.

“Each of us needs to ask ourselves what are we doing wrong or what can we do better," Raymond said.

District F Councilman James Green thinks it’s going to take commitment and love to solve the problems.

"We gotta work together as a whole team and a whole community,” he said.

Police also called for tips about the case.

“It bothers me greatly that a 1-month-old swaddled in baby clothing as she was when she left the hospital was killed in her home," the police chief said. "That should bother everybody else. And that should bother the people that know something about this crime and have not come forward with information.”

Perkins said there is a plea for the community to help solve the case. "We are throwing every resource we possibly have at this.”

Police have not yet released any information about the vehicle or a possible suspect.

Detectives returned to the neighborhood Monday to search for clues and gather information from residents.

The police chief sent a message to those responsible for the child’s death:

“We will find you. You cannot run. You cannot hide. So do us all a favor and turn yourselves in.”

