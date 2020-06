A man who has been missing for more than eight years may be in West Texas.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, Gregory Scott Ford was last seen on February 28, 2012 near the downtown area of San Angelo.

Police now believe that Ford may be in Odessa.

Ford would now be 57-58 years old, weighing 145 pounds at 5'9. He has light brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the San Angelo Police Department at (325-657-4315).