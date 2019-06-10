Police and fire chomp down jalapeños for charity

This week Midland police and fire departments turned up the heat for a good cause.

Three police officers and firefighters competed in a jalapeno-eating contest hosted by Whataburger in an effort to raise money for charities.

After a brutal minute of digging into the hot peppers, it turns out the police were able to take more heat than the firefighters eating 39 peppers.

Their hard-won victory earned more than $1,000 dollars for the Boys & Girls Club of Midland.

“It was really hot and then at the end I almost threw up because of the heat of the jalapeños, but I held it down and we won, so that’s all that matters,” Midland Police Officer Julio Romero said after the challenge.

Whataburger managers say this is the second time they’ve hosted the contest in Midland and plan to make it an annual tradition.

