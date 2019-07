Odessa Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon at the Security Bank on 4040 East 42nd Street.

The department said a man in the attached surveillance picture robbed the bank and left in an unknown direction.

If you recognize the man in the photograph, contact the Odessa Police Department, Odessa Crime Stoppers, or the FBI.

The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.