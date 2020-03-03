Police affidavit reports driver was doing 112 mph before Friday night wreck on 191

A Midland Police Officer's arrest affidavit sheds more light on the details of a late Friday night wreck on Highway 191 that killed one woman.

The officer says Marissa M. Ramos, 29, was driving at least 112 mph when she rear-ended a pick-up truck, causing it to go into the median and flip several times.

Police say Amanda Marie Ring, who is from Elbert, CO, was thrown from the truck and killed.

Ramos was driving a 2017 BMW 320I. Investigators say her speedometer showed she was doing 112 mph when she crashed into the truck, which had its cruise control set at 70 mph.

The officer reports when he first asked Ramos what happened, she originally told him she was asleep in the backseat. Then he says she changed her story and said she was in the front seat.

A bit later he asked her again what happened, and he says she changed her story a third time, telling him a friend of hers was driving the car, but had left the scene.

A witness told another officer he saw Ramos get out of the driver's side of the BMW after the wreck, go check on the two people in the truck, and then go back and sit in the passenger seat.

Ramos told the officer she was coming from a bar in Midland called The Ox.

Police charged Ramos with Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle.

She is out of jail on an unknown bond amount.