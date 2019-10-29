Police: Suspects in clown masks rob Odessa game room

A game room in Odessa was robbed by two men wearing clown masks over the weekend, according to the Odessa Police Department.

Police were called to The Game Room on South Jackson at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived at the game room they learned that two men entered the business wearing clown maks and pointed handguns at the owner while demanding money.

The suspects then got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt during the robbery.