Police: Suspects caught while burglarizing Big Spring apartment

Police in Big Spring say they arrested two suspects who were burglarizing an apartment on Thursday morning.

Edward Bateman, 29, and Jason Pittman, 41, have both been charged with burglary of a habitation.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, their officers were called to the Coronado Hills Apartments at 5:20 a.m. for a burglary in progress.

When police arrived they heard the sound of glass breaking from behind the apartment.

The officers walked to the back of the apartment and reportedly found two suspects, identified as Bateman and Pittman, trying to escape from the 2nd story window. The suspects were then both taken into custody.

When officers went inside the apartment they found the homeowner hiding under a bed. They also found property that had been taken from the home.

Bateman and Pittman were then charged with burglary and booked into the Howard County Jail.