Police: Suspect kidnapped girlfriend, attacked man who tried to intervene

A suspect is wanted after police say he kidnapped his girlfriend and assaulted a man who tried to rescue her.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to the 4200 block of North Grandview on Saturday morning. A man at the scene told police that he had watched a suspect, identified as Castillo, attack a woman and force her into a vehicle while she was screaming.

The man tried to intervene but was reportedly attached by Castillo, who forced the woman back into the vehicle and drove away.

The woman was later found at a hotel. According to OPD, the woman said that Castillo was her boyfriend and that he had taken her against her will.

Anyone with information on Castillo's whereabouts is asked to call (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #20-00787.