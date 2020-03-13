Police: Suspect asked man to kill her boyfriend in exchange for being in a relationship with her

A woman in Odessa has been arrested after police say she asked a man to kill her boyfriend in exchange for a relationship with her.

Krissie Blevins, 34, has been charged with solicitation of a murder, a first-degree felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their investigation began after they received a report on February 25.

A man reported to police that a woman, identified as Blevins, had asked him to kill her boyfriend.

Blevins reportedly offered the chance of being in a relationship with her in exchange for the act.

Police say that Blevins solicited the man to go to her home to shoot her boyfriend.

A warrant was then obtained for Blevins, who was charged and arrested.