Police Search for Serial Groper

Odessa Police are currently investigating seven groping attacks. The incidents have occurred at apartment complexes in the area of University and Oakwood, Fifty-Second Street, and Tanglewood.

The suspect, as described by witnesses is a Hispanic male who is about five-six to five-nine in height, and has black or salt and pepper hair. The man has worn a bandana to cover his face every time, and when he does approach women, it is during daylight hours.

If you live in the area it is best to check camera’s for surveillance videos, and if approached by the man immediately make a report to Police.

