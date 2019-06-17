Police: San Angelo teen dies while mishandling firearm

A San Angelo teen died on Sunday after police say he mishandled a loaded firearm.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, their officers responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 2400 block of Junius Street on Sunday.

When police arrived at the home they found 19-year-old Nathaniel Lewis had died. His body was taken to the South Plains Forensic Pathology Center in Lubbock where an autopsy determined that he died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say that their investigation revealed that Lewis was reportedly mishandling a loaded firearm before the shooting.