Police: Registered sex offender got 10-year-old boy's phone number, offered gifts for hugs

Odessa police have arrested a registered sex offender who they say tried to entice a 10-year-old boy into giving him hugs in exchange for gifts.

Curtis Presley, 50, has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, a 3rd-degree felony, resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, and enticing a child, a Class B misdemeanor.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers received a report on November 18 involving inappropriate interactions between a 10-year-old boy and a man who was later identified as Presley.

An investigation revealed that Presley had approached the boy at Sherwood Park and got his phone number.

Police say that Presley sent several text messages to the boy in an attempt to get him alone and meet privately away from his parents.

According to OPD, Presley asked to be hugged in exchange for gifts.

Police learned in their investigation that Presley was a registered sex offender.

A warrant was then obtained for Presley who was charged and arrested accordingly.