Police: Odessa man was chasing after family members in vehicle when he was run over

New details have been released on a deadly auto-pedestrian accident at an Odessa apartment complex.

The following comes from the City of Odessa:

On November 26, 2019, at approx. 1842 hours, officers were dispatched to 1000 East Monahans, Arbor Oaks apartments concerning a disturbance.

Investigation determined that the decedent and his common law wife were involved in a disturbance. The wife called a family member to pick her up. The wife tried to leave with the child and family member but the decedent kept interfering, trying to keep her from leaving.

The family was able to get in the vehicle and as they are driving away, the decedent chased after the vehicle, beating on the windows. While doing so he slipped and fell and was run over by the vehicle. He was transported to Medical Center Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

Deceased: Anthony Sanchez, 26yoa, of Odessa. His body was transported to Tarrant County for autopsy. Investigation continues.