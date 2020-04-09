Police: Odessa man coughed towards store employees, stated “I hope you all get sick”

An Odessa man has been arrested after police say he coughed at employees at a Verizon store and stated: “I hope you all get sick”.

Michael Ray Akins, 35, has been charged with five counts of terroristic threats, a Class B Misdemeanor.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to the Verizon store on East 42nd Street on Monday after a man tried to enter the store.

When police arrived they were told that a man, identified as Akins, had tried to walk into the store even though the store was closed to the public.

Akins then reportedly became upset and coughed towards employees before stating “I hope you all get sick”. He then drove away from the store.

Akins was later found and charged with five counts of terroristic threats.

Police did not say whether Akins had tested positive for coronavirus.