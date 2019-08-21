Police: Odessa man arrested after trying to build explosive

A man was arrested in Odessa after police say he was trying to build an explosive to "teach his woman a lesson".

Kelly Bennett, 45. (Photo: Odessa Police Department)

Kelly Bennett, 45, has been charged with possessing components of explosives, a 3rd-degree felony.

According to the Odessa Police department, their officers received a call on Sunday about a suspect possibly building an explosive device.

The complainant told police that a man identified as Bennett had asked him if he could use his acetylene torch for a job.

The complainant reportedly saw Bennett cutting a hole in the top of a bucket and filling the bucket with acetylene gas. When asked about the bucket Bennett allegedly said that he "needed to teach his woman a lesson and that this would be a small firecracker, but enough to take down a house". Bennett also allegedly referenced the 9/11 terror attacks saying that his device would bring people closer to Jesus.

Bennett was then asked to leave and the gas was dumped out of the bucket.

Police went to Bennett's home and found a bucket in the back of his truck. He was then charged and arrested accordingly.