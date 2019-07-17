Police: Man shoots teen son in Big Spring

The following is a news release from the Big Spring Police Department:

On the 16th of July at approximately 6:08 P.M., the Howard County Dispatch received a call of a gunshot victim in the 2500 block of Langley. Big Spring Police Department Officers and City of Big Spring Emergency Medical Services were immediately dispatched and arrived on scene. Officers found an 18 year old Male victim whom had a gunshot wound to his lower back. Officers immediately applied medical care to the victim while securing the crime scene. Once the scene was secured Emergency Medical Personnel arrived on scene which took over the medical care of the victim who was subsequently transported to Scenic Mountain Center. The Big Spring Police Departments Criminal Investigations Division was notified to respond.

The investigation has determined a domestic altercation took place inside a residence in the 2500 block of Langley between Jerome McNally Black/Male 60 years of age and his 18 year old son. The altercation continued outside of the residence. The altercation escalated which led to Jerome McNally brandishing a firearm and firing at the 18 year old victim multiple times striking him once.

The Criminal Investigations Division submitted a probable cause affidavit to the Justice of the Peace for the arrest of Jerome McNally for the offense of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon “Family Violence” a Felony 1 offense. The Justice of the Peace issued the warrant for the arrest. McNally has since been arrested and has been booked into the Howard County Law Enforcement Center.

The victim has been transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock and at the time of this release was in stable condition.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.