Police: Man found with suspected IED in Midland Walmart parking lot

A man was arrested in Midland early Monday morning after police say they found a suspected IED in his vehicle.

According to the Midland Police Department, their officers were called to the Walmart on Midland Drive around 1 a.m.

When police arrived they saw a suspicious man in the parking lot. Officers then searched the man's vehicle.

The Midland Police Department says that the search led to the discovery of a suspected IED. The bomb squad was called to the scene and the bomb was taken to the MPD Training Facility.

The man, who has not been identified at this time, was arrested for having a prohibited weapon and was taken into custody.

Police say that their investigation into the case is ongoing.

CBS7 will update this story with the suspect's identity as soon as that information is released.