Police: Man arrested after assaulting clerk at Odessa convenience store

A man has been arrested in Odessa after police say he robbed a convenience store and assaulted a clerk.

Anton Ayrapetov, 36, has been charged with robbery, a second-degree felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to the DK Convenience Store at 317 North Dixie for a report of a disturbance.

When police arrived they found that a man had robbed the store and assaulted the clerk working there.

Police began searching the area and found a man, identified as Ayrapetov, matching the suspect's description.

According to police, Ayrapetov was found to be holding stolen merchandise from the store. He was then charged and arrested before being booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.