Police: Intoxicated driver crashed into Odessa Planet Fitness injuring two people inside

Odessa police have arrested a woman who they say was driving while intoxicated when she crashed into a Planet Fitness, hurting two people who were working out.

Iliana Jimenez, 24, has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a 3rd-Degree Felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to the Planet Fitness at 1355 West University for a crash with injuries.

When police arrived, they found that a Dodge Journey had crashed into the back of the building and hit two people who were working out.

The victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say their investigation of the crash revealed that the driver of the car, Jimenez, was intoxicated at the time.

She was then charged and arrested before being booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.