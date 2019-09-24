Police: Homeless man threatens to ‘shoot all the rich kids’ at University of Texas

University of Texas students are breathing a sigh of relief knowing Dakota Blakely is off the streets and in jail.

Police were particularly concerned with what was on Dakota Blakley's Facebook page. His account is littered with white supremacist messages and pictures of him with guns. (Source: KEYE/CNN)

Police arrested Blakley at Dell Seton Medical Center near UT on Sunday for an assault. While he was being processed, he allegedly threatened to shoot UT students.

According to court documents, he repeatedly told a nurse he would come to campus and “shoot all the rich kids at UT,” before also threatening the responding officer.

Students say these pictures tell them he could have carried out his threats.

Blakley is homeless. Since the homeless ordinance allowing public sitting, lying and camping went into effect in July, Safehorns has pushed the city to reconsider its stance.

They released a statement saying, in part:

“The recent change in the city ordinances has emboldened the criminals as demonstrated several times in the last 24 hours. They present a clear and present danger to students, staff, and faculty in and around the UT campus.”

After threats like Blakleys, students are hoping the spotlight is turned on mental health resources.

Blakely is charged with making a terrorist threat and assault of emergency services personnel, both third-degree felonies.

He's being held on a $65,000 bond. Campus police officials say they're satisfied with the bond amount, and don't believe Blakely will be able to pay it.

They also say if he does make bail, he has to wear a GPS monitor and will not be allowed to be within 200 yards of campus.

