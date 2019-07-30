Police: Four suspects arrested in Odessa after pointing guns out of car window

Odessa police arrested four suspects after they reportedly pointed guns out of a car window.

Luis Armendariz has been charged with Evading with a Motor Vehicle, a 3rd Degree Felony.

Dayton Lynn and Austin Subia have been charged with Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Jonathan Almanza has been charged with two counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a 1st Degree Felony, two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class A Misdemeanor, Theft of a Firearm, a State Jail Felony, Possession of Marijuana, a State Jail Felony, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Evading Arrest, a Class A Misdemeanor.

According to the Odessa Police Department, one of their officers was working off-duty at the La Playa Night Club when he was told about people in a Kia Soul pointing handguns out of the window.

Police were able to find a vehicle matching the description in the parking lot and turned on their lights. The vehicle continued driving for a short time before the driver eventually stopped.

According to OPD, a passenger got out of the car and began running away with a gun in his hand. The passenger, who was identified as Almanza, allegedly threw two handguns away while he was running before he was caught. One of the handguns had been reported as stolen.

Inside the vehicle police found a rifle along with marijuana, THC cartridges, Xanax, and cocaine.

All four suspects were then charged and arrested accordingly.