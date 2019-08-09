Police: Fla. woman breaks into home, makes sandwich

Breaking into homes might work up an appetite for some. It appears that may be the case for a woman in Ft. Lauderdale.

Jonny Buchanan, 60, is accused of breaking into a home in Florida and making a sandwich. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

Home cameras caught a woman making a bold break-in. Police say she’s not a typical thief. They say she made a ham sandwich on her way out.

Jonny Buchanan, 60, appeared before a judge in bond court Thursday, accused of breaking into a home and helping herself to a snack.

The hunger heist happened on Gardenia Road and NW 18th Court in fort last Thursday around 10 a.m.

Home surveillance video shows the intruder scurrying around the apartment after getting in through the back door. She then went straight for the fridge.

Investigators say she threw the victim’s dog a piece of raw chicken, but the pup wasn't pleased.

The burglar then scrambled a bit before she took off.

The victim saw everything on her security cameras, but by the time she got home, the pork poacher was gone.

Authorities tracked down Buchanan on Wednesday and charged her with burglary and petty theft. The judge says Buchanan will stay in jail until she posts bond.

