Police: Driver traveling 79 mph when Oklahoma students hit

Police say a pickup truck was traveling 79 mph in a 25 mph zone when it struck members of a suburban Oklahoma City high school's cross-country team on a sidewalk outside the school.

This Feb. 3, 2020 photo from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office shows Max Leroy Townsen. Two Oklahoma high school students remain in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck that killed one girl and injured three other students. Police arrested 57-year-old Townsend and say he was driving the truck that struck members of a high school cross country team in suburban Oklahoma City. (Cleveland County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Students Rachel Freeman and Yuridia Martinez died of injuries suffered when they were hit Feb. 2 and student Kolby Crum remains hospitalized in critical condition from injuries he suffered. Details of the truck's speed were released Tuesday.

Police arrested 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend, who is now charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident.

Court records show Townsend has pleaded not guilty.

