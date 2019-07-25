Police: Driver cited following crash with Odessa fire truck

A driver in Odessa has been cited following an accident involving a fire truck on Thursday.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of 8th and Maple just after 1 p.m.

Police say that a fire truck was traveling west on 8th Street while another vehicle was stopped at the stop sign of Maple.

According to OPD, the vehicle failed to yield the right of way and was hit by the fire truck. The driver was then cited.

No one was hurt in the crash.