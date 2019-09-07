Police: Couple charged after spending more than $100K the bank accidentally gave them

A couple in Pennsylvania is facing theft charges and more than $100,000 in overdraft fees after allegedly using money that was accidentally deposited into their bank account.

Investigators say Robert and Tiffany Williams had $120,000 deposited into their account at BB&T on May 31 through a mistake by a teller. (Source: WNEP/CNN)

But instead of contacting the bank about the deposit, the couple allegedly spent the next two-and-a-half weeks using most of the money.

Neighbors were stunned.

“That is kind of shocking,” neighbor Nate Weaver said. “With all the procedures the banks have set up, checking and double-checking and triple-checking, there’s no way anybody gets away with that stuff.”

State police say the couple bought an SUV, two four-wheelers, a camper and car trailer. A police report said they used the money on bills, car repairs, cash purchases and even gave $15,000 to friends in need of money.

“I would check in with the bank first before I did anything,” said Robert Painton, another neighbor. “I’m not that dumb, but some people do stupid things sometimes."

Once the bank realized its mistake, it transferred the $120,000 to the correct account.

It contacted Tiffany Williams on June 20 and told her the couple had to pay back the $107,000 in overdraft fees they incurred.

On June 21, the bank called again. Mrs. Williams said she and her husband would work out a payment plan.

Court papers show after those two initial phone calls from the bank, the couple had no contact with bank representatives, despite several attempts by the bank to reach them.

The couple is now facing felony theft charges. They were released on $25,000 bail.

