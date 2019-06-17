Police: Big Spring man arrested after running over woman with SUV

A man in Big Spring has been arrested after police say he intentionally ran over a woman with his SUV.

Edward Aguilar, 40, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, their officers were called to the intersection of 3rd and Owens on Sunday at 5:52 a.m. for a crash.

When police arrived they saw a Toyota Highlander that had hit a telephone pole. Police also saw a 42-year-old woman lying in the road near the Highlander's front bumper.

The woman was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center and was later transported to a hospital in Lubbock for treatment.

Police say that their investigation of the scene found that the driver of the Highlander, identified as Aguilar, intentionally crashed into a Jeep Renegade that was being driven by another man. The woman, who was a passenger in the Renegade, got out and was run over.

According to police, the incident was a result of a domestic disturbance. The victim is expected to recover from her injuries.