Police: Andrews Middle School Choir Director found with child pornography

The Choir Director of Andrews Middle School was arrested on Monday after police say they found child pornography on one of his electronic devices.

Gary Lynn Ragland, 59, has been charged with possession of Child Pornography, a 3rd Degree Felony.

According to the Andrews Police Department, their officers were contacted by Andrews ISD that their web filter that monitors and safeguards students indicated that pornography was being searched for on a school computer.

An investigation revealed that Ragland had been the one using the computer. Police say that a search of Ragland's electronic devices found child pornography.

Ragland was then charged and arrested.

DPS and the Texas Rangers are assisting Andrews police in the investigation.

According to the Andrews ISD website, Ragland has taught at Andrews Middle School for the past 20 years. His teaching responsibilities included helping with the high school choirs, coaching UIL Spelling and Music Memory and working as a Scripps Spelling Bee Coordinator.

Andrews police encourage the public to report any suspected child pornography and any suspicious activity.